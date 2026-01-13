PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon finished tied for seventh at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Pavon's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T766-66-67-67-14

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-71-68-73+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6471-74-81-76+227.625

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished T31 with a score of 16-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.793

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five performances, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010, indicating he has struggled with his tee shots.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.365 in his past five tournaments shows room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.248 in his past five starts suggests he has faced challenges in his short game.
    • On the greens, Pavon recorded a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, reflecting inconsistency with the putter.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

