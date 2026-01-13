Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon of France watches his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for seventh at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Pavon's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 14-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-71-68-73
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|71-74-81-76
|+22
|7.625
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished T31 with a score of 16-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.793
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five performances, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010, indicating he has struggled with his tee shots.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.365 in his past five tournaments shows room for improvement in his iron play.
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.248 in his past five starts suggests he has faced challenges in his short game.
- On the greens, Pavon recorded a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, reflecting inconsistency with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.