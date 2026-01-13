Vijay Singh betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Singh has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Singh has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Singh has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.

Singh has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.