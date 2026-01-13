Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Ren Yonezawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Ren Yonezawa has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Yonezawa has not competed in the tournament in the last five years, marking his first appearance at this event in recent memory.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Yonezawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|73-68-65-70
|-8
|--
Yonezawa's recent performances
- Yonezawa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Yonezawa has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has averaged 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.251
Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa has shown strong performance with his short game, averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- His putting has been particularly effective, with an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Yonezawa's overall game has been solid recently, posting a 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.