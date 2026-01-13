PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Ren Yonezawa of Japan hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Ren Yonezawa has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Yonezawa has not competed in the tournament in the last five years, marking his first appearance at this event in recent memory.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Yonezawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2073-68-65-70-8--

    Yonezawa's recent performances

    • Yonezawa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Yonezawa has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yonezawa has averaged 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.251

    Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Yonezawa has shown strong performance with his short game, averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
    • His putting has been particularly effective, with an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Yonezawa's overall game has been solid recently, posting a 1.251 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

