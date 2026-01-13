PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance5473-71-74-75+57.367
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3762-64-72-70-1618.700
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1875-66-72-65-649.733
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT4770-67-70-67-69.917
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1567-67-69-66-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1470-69-66-68-1154.000
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT3766-71-62-70-1116.500
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1365-68-69-69-1756.250
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT4972-67-70-74-56.930

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Nyholm for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Dickson shoots 62, among three tied for Round 2 lead at The Bahamas Golf Classic

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for Sony Open in Hawaii?

    Latest
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW