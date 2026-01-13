Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Harry Hall of England plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for tenth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hall's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|2024
|T42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|2023
|T28
|66-69-66-69
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.033
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has averaged -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.140 in his past five starts suggests his iron play has been slightly below average.
- Hall has excelled around the greens with a positive 0.420 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a major strength, with a 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
