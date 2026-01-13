A.J. Ewart betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada waits to hit his tee shot on the third hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at even par.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.448
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.081 in his past five starts shows room for improvement in his iron play.
- Ewart's strongest area has been around the greens, where he posted a positive 0.518 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a significant weakness, with a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.