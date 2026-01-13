Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Zach Johnson finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Johnson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2023
|75
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-64
|-4
|2021
|T62
|71-65-68-68
|-8
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.294
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson recorded a 0.470 mark in his past five starts.
- Johnson delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Johnson had a 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
