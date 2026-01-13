Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.

Johnson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.