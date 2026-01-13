PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 45th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Griffin's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4565-70-70-68-7
    2024T3070-62-70-69-9
    2023T1265-68-67-68-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.433

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.608 over his past five starts has been a strong component of his game.
    • Griffin has maintained solid performance around the greens with a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting has been particularly effective, posting a 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

