Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Salinda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|--
|--
|11.511
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.296
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posted a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda delivered a positive 0.580 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Salinda struggled with a -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
