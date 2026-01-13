PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Salinda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-68E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT35----11.511

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.296

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda delivered a positive 0.580 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Salinda struggled with a -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

