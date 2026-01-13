Jordan Spieth betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023. He'll return to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Spieth's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|64-75
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.3
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|69-67-67-62
|-19
|135
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.066
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth delivered a 0.157 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
- On the greens, Spieth struggled with a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been a weakness in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.