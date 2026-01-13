PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023. He'll return to Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Spieth's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC64-75-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.3
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3470-68-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson469-67-67-62-19135
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.066

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth delivered a 0.157 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
    • On the greens, Spieth struggled with a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been a weakness in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Harry Hall betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW