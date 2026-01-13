Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 72nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Whaley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|2022
|T17
|66-67-69-64
|-14
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of even par.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|12-10-7
|--
|21.674
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.043
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sported a -0.349 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Whaley delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Whaley averaged 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.