Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Whaley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.