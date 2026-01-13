PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Woodland's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1668-66-66-69-11
    2024MC71-71+2
    2023MC76-65+1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.460

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland has posted a 0.388 average over his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has struggled around the green with a -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

