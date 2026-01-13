Gary Woodland betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Woodland has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.