17M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith missed the cut at Waialae Country Club in both 2024 and 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at the Honolulu course Jan. 15-18 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-71+2
    2024MC75-77+12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 67th with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.358

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith averaged -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He posted an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Highsmith delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

