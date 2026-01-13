Joe Highsmith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Joe Highsmith of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith missed the cut at Waialae Country Club in both 2024 and 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at the Honolulu course Jan. 15-18 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Highsmith's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|75-77
|+12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 67th with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.358
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith averaged -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Highsmith delivered a -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
