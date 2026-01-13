Jake Knapp betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 70th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Knapp's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.396
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.804 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Knapp averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments.
- On the putting surfaces, Knapp delivered a 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.