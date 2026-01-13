PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 70th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Knapp's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7069-65-72-71-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.396

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.804 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Knapp averaged -0.357 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments.
    • On the putting surfaces, Knapp delivered a 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

