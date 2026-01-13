PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Aaron Rai betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Aaron Rai looks to improve on his recent performances at Waialae Country Club when he competes in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii from Jan. 15-18. His most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tied for 57th finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Rai's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5765-69-70-70-6
    2023T6167-71-68-69-5
    2022MC67-71-2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.337

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rai delivered a strong 0.757 mark in his past five starts, indicating solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, Rai maintained a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Rai struggled with a -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, which has been his weakness.
    • Overall, Rai averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

