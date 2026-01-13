Sahith Theegala betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 37th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Theegala's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2022
|T48
|65-69-69-69
|-8
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 11-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.779 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.756
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Theegala sported a 0.779 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Theegala delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Theegala posted a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
