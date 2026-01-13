PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for sixth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Bradley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T669-66-64-68-13
    2024T267-66-63-67-17
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022T1269-65-66-65-15
    2021MC70-69-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.058

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley averaged -0.245 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Bradley delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Bradley posted a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

