Keegan Bradley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Keegan Bradley finished tied for sixth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Bradley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|2024
|T2
|67-66-63-67
|-17
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T12
|69-65-66-65
|-15
|2021
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.058
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradley averaged -0.245 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Bradley delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Bradley posted a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
