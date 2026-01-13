Bolton: Setting table for 2026 PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf season, beginning in Hawaii

Collin Morikawa ... While I believe in a rebound season because his class is permanent and no talent avoids all of the pitfalls, and while it’d surprise no one if he busts out of the gates with a silencer at Waialae, the conservative that I am requires some evidence that he’s reconnected with the kind of form that generated the highest of expectations in the first place. And if that happens, we’ll have plenty of chances to plug and play later in Segment 1.

Tony Finau ... At last check, he was just outside the top-10 most-owned at 16 percent. Anecdotally, the majority (all?) of those gamers selected him on name alone because the tall drink of water is coming off a rough 2025 that ended without a top 30 in eight starts worldwide, and he logged only one top 10 all year. Also, he hasn’t appeared at Waialae since 2018.

Chris Gotterup ... Another surprisingly popular target at just over 16 percent. I love him in the long-term, but he missed the cut in his debut at Waialae last year. He has many weapons, but the course takes the driver out of his hands. Wait.