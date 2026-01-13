PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Svensson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3070-65-69-67-9
    2024T3071-67-64-69-9
    2023T4169-69-67-67-8
    2022T764-67-65-67-17

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.262

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was 0.171.
    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark was 0.166 over his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.262.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Sponsored by CDW