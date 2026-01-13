Adam Svensson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Adam Svensson of Canada hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson finished tied for 30th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Svensson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|2024
|T30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|2023
|T41
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|2022
|T7
|64-67-65-67
|-17
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.262
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average was 0.171.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark was 0.166 over his past five starts.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.262.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
