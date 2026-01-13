PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 72nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Ghim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7268-68-73-71E
    2024MC72-68E
    2021MC72-69+1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT209-4-12-526.756
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.234

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim delivered a 0.160 mark in his past five starts, showing strength with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Ghim averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

