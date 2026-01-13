Doug Ghim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Doug Ghim finished tied for 72nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Ghim's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T20
|9-4-12-5
|26.756
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.234
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim delivered a 0.160 mark in his past five starts, showing strength with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Ghim averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
