40M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cam Davis missed the cut at -1 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Davis's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-1
    2024T3062-70-70-69-9
    2023T3266-70-68-67-9
    2022T2766-66-66-70-12
    20213168-66-67-66-13

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.048

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted negative strokes gained across all categories in his past five tournaments, with his weakest area being around-the-green play at -0.673 strokes gained.
    • His overall strokes gained total of -1.048 in his past five starts indicates he has been losing more than a stroke per round to the field.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

