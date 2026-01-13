Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Davis had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.

Davis has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Davis has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.