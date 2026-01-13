Cam Davis betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cam Davis missed the cut at -1 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Davis's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2024
|T30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|2023
|T32
|66-70-68-67
|-9
|2022
|T27
|66-66-66-70
|-12
|2021
|31
|68-66-67-66
|-13
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|3-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.048
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted negative strokes gained across all categories in his past five tournaments, with his weakest area being around-the-green play at -0.673 strokes gained.
- His overall strokes gained total of -1.048 in his past five starts indicates he has been losing more than a stroke per round to the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.