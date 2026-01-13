Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.