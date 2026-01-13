PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set to tee off at Waialae Country Club from Jan. 15-18, 2026. Bridgeman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-2
    2024MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.674

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has posted a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

