Seungtaek Lee betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Seungtaek Lee has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Lee's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|75-74-71-66
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T7
|68-63-62-69
|-22
|88.200
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T6
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|105.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T10
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|70.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T48
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|8.250
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|66-69-65-67
|-17
|21.455
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|74-67-69-71
|-7
|15.000
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Lee for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
