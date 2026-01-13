Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Bud Cauley of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for 30th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.6
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.6
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.277
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.192 over that same span.
- Around the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Cauley averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.