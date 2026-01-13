PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for 30th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Cauley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3068-68-66-69-9

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.6
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.6
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.277

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.192 over that same span.
    • Around the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Cauley averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

