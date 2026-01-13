Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Robert MacIntyre returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. MacIntyre finished tied for 53rd last year at this event.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|2024
|T52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.718
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- MacIntyre has posted strong putting numbers with an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- His overall play has resulted in an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
