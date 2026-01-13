Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.