34M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, set for Jan. 15-18, 2026, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. MacIntyre finished tied for 53rd last year at this event.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5368-68-71-67-6
    2024T5271-66-69-67-7

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.718

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW