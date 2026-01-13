Running with Rick: How data trends shape best bets for Sony Open in Hawaii

Sahith Theegala described his 2025 as a “lost season” after being mired with an injury that he tried to play through, leading to the worst season of his career. I’m willing to throw out all of his 2025 statistics and look at both his recent fall results and his career trajectory as a whole. Between 2020 and 2024, Theegala was routinely a player who could gain a half a stroke per round, with the majority of his gains coming from tee-to-green. He flashed that similar skill set this past fall, post-injury, where he picked up nearly eight strokes from tee-to-green in Napa and another 4.5 in Southern Utah. His extended slump has driven his market as low as it has ever been, so I’ll be buying and trying to be “early” on Theegala’s expected success this season. He’s not “all the way” back, but he’s good enough to earn a top-20 finish – priced at +330.