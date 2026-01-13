Hank Lebioda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, including a 4-under total in 2022. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Lebioda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-66
|-4
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105.000
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|54.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T52
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|6.560
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-64-70-66
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T16
|64-69-66-66
|-19
|51.000
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.170
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda sported a -0.223 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
