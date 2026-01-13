PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, including a 4-under total in 2022. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-66-4
    2021MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1467-68-67-71-1154.000
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5266-68-68-67-156.560
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-64-70-66-1644.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC72-72E--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST1664-69-66-66-1951.000

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.170

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda sported a -0.223 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Running with Rick: How data trends shape best bets for Sony Open in Hawaii

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Scheffler named GWAA’s 2025 Player of the Year

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    PGA TOUR Studios announces 'Mindful' series, exploring power of mental game in golf

    Latest
