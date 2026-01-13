PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Dunlap finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1068-67-67-66-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.737

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.719 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap showed a positive 0.149 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid iron play.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement with the flat stick.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

