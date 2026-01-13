Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Dunlap finished tied for 10th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Dunlap's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.737
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.719 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap showed a positive 0.149 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid iron play.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement with the flat stick.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
