Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Dunlap has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.