Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Tony Finau of the United States looks on while playing the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Tony Finau has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Finau's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
Finau's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.959 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.959
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau averaged -0.734 over his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Finau delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, performing slightly above average in this area.
- On the greens, Finau posted a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments, essentially breaking even with the field in putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
