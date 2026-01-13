Tom Hoge betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Tom Hoge finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes to improve on his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hoge's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2023
|T41
|68-70-67-67
|-8
|2022
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|2021
|MC
|65-72
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 8-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.562
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.275 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge had a 0.340 mark over his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hoge had a -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -0.562.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
