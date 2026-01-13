PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 45th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes to improve on his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hoge's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4564-71-69-69-7
    2024MC72-67-1
    2023T4168-70-67-67-8
    2022MC66-72-2
    2021MC65-72-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.562

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.275 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge had a 0.340 mark over his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hoge had a -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -0.562.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

