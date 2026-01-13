John Parry betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.

Parry has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Parry has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.