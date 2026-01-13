PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England looks on following his second shot on the eighth hole on day two of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2026 at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club on December 19, 2025 in Bel Ombre, Mauritius. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    John Parry has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
    • Parry has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.348

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 in his past five tournaments, indicating modest performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Parry sported a 0.242 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting struggles with his putting. His overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -0.348 during this span.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

