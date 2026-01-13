PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Neal Shipley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Neal Shipley has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
    • Shipley has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.204

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley recorded a 0.099 mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged -0.330 over the same period.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. Overall, he averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    John Parry betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW