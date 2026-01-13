Neal Shipley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Neal Shipley has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.204
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley recorded a 0.099 mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green averaged -0.330 over the same period.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. Overall, he averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
