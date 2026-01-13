Neal Shipley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.

Shipley has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Shipley has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.