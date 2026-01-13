Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for twenty-sixth with a score of 14-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.