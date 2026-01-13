Keita Nakajima betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Keita Nakajima finished tied for 54th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Nakajima's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|70-67-66-71
|-6
|2022
|41
|67-64-72-67
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nakajima's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 41st at 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.649
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Nakajima recorded a -0.066 mark.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
