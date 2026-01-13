Kazuki Higa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.

Higa has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Higa has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.