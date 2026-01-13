PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with the opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-73-69-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational265-63-67-65-24300.000
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT5465-68-68-77-105.975
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC78-75+9--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.574

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118, showing solid performance from the tee box.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.202 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Kang delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Kang averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

