Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with the opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Kang's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|2
|67-67-64-65
|-21
|300.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|70-69-73-69
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|2
|65-63-67-65
|-24
|300.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T54
|65-68-68-77
|-10
|5.975
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.574
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118, showing solid performance from the tee box.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.202 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Kang delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kang averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
