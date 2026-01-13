Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.