2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72E
    2024MC72-68E
    2023MC72-67-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.298

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has struggled with his driving in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • His approach play has been a strength, delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Schmid has posted a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Schmid has been effective with a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

