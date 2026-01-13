Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his first weekend at this event.
Schmid's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.298
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has struggled with his driving in his past five tournaments, posting a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His approach play has been a strength, delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Schmid has posted a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Schmid has been effective with a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
