Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Sugiura's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.

Sugiura has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Sugiura has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.