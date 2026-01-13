Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Yuta Sugiura of Japan watches his shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Yuta Sugiura missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Sugiura's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Sugiura's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Sugiura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-81
|+20
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Sugiura's recent performances
- Sugiura's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.613
Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123, indicating struggles with his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Sugiura managed a slight positive mark of 0.015.
- Around the greens, Sugiura struggled with a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sugiura delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
