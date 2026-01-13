PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yuta Sugiura of Japan watches his shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Yuta Sugiura of Japan watches his shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Yuta Sugiura missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Sugiura at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Sugiura's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69+2

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Sugiura's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Sugiura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-81+20--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-69+2--

    Sugiura's recent performances

    • Sugiura's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Sugiura has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sugiura has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sugiura has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.613

    Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123, indicating struggles with his driving.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Sugiura managed a slight positive mark of 0.015.
    • Around the greens, Sugiura struggled with a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sugiura delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

