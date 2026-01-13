PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll have the opportunity to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.472

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju had a -0.116 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

