Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll have the opportunity to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.472
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju had a -0.116 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
