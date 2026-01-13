Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Grillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2024
|T7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|2021
|T47
|66-70-67-67
|-10
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.319
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Grillo averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
