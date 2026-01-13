PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Grillo's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-1
    2024T771-66-63-66-14
    2023MC68-73+1
    2022MC69-68-3
    2021T4766-70-67-67-10

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.319

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Grillo averaged -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

