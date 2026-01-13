PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett looks on while playing the 15th hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Brice Garnett finished tied for thirtieth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Garnett's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3066-67-71-67-9
    2023T2170-67-68-64-11
    2021T3266-68-67-67-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for thirtieth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for twenty-first at 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-first with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.297

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett recorded a -0.039 mark in his past five tournaments, showing slight struggles with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

