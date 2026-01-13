Brice Garnett betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett looks on while playing the 15th hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett finished tied for thirtieth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Garnett's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|2023
|T21
|70-67-68-64
|-11
|2021
|T32
|66-68-67-67
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for thirtieth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for twenty-first at 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for twenty-first with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.297
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett recorded a -0.039 mark in his past five tournaments, showing slight struggles with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.