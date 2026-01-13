PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 59th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on his recent performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Stevens' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5969-68-69-69-5
    2024T2467-67-63-73-10
    2023MC71-69E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.4
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.25

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.419

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Stevens has delivered a -0.090 mark in his past five starts.
    • Stevens has struggled on the greens recently, posting a -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

