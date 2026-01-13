Sam Stevens betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Stevens has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Stevens has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Stevens has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.