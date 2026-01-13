Chris Kirk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chris Kirk finished third with a score of 15-under at his last appearance in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Kirk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2024
|T18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|2023
|3
|64-65-68-68
|-15
|2022
|T27
|66-65-71-66
|-12
|2021
|T2
|65-65-65-65
|-20
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.558
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kirk delivered a strong 0.904 mark in his past five starts, showing excellent iron play.
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.373 in his past five tournaments indicates effective short game performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
