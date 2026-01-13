Chris Gotterup betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Chris Gotterup missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Gotterup's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.677
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Gotterup recorded a -0.452 mark, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the green, Gotterup delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed a -0.335 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
