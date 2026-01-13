PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Danny Walker betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker shot even-par and missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Walker's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-71+0

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6174-66-70-73-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7580-69-75-68+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT365-68-67-69-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-73-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.358

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker struggled in his past five performances with an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • His putting was a strength, posting an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker's overall performance reflected these mixed results, with an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

