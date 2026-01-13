Danny Walker betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Danny Walker shot even-par and missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Walker's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|+0
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.358
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker struggled in his past five performances with an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His putting was a strength, posting an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker's overall performance reflected these mixed results, with an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
