36M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 30th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3069-68-68-66-9
    2024T5269-67-68-69-7
    2022T2066-68-69-64-13
    2021MC67-70-3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship211-14-8-11--165.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged -1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.540

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments indicates an area for improvement in his iron play.
    • van Rooyen's putting has been a challenge recently, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.738 in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

