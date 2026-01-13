Zach Bauchou betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Zach Bauchou of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll have the opportunity to tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This marks Bauchou's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou's best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at the U.S. Open, where he shot 8-over.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.563
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Bauchou struggled with his overall game, posting a -1.563 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- His putting proved to be his biggest weakness over his last five starts, with a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark.
- Bauchou also faced challenges around the greens, recording a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.