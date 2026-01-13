Alex Smalley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Alex Smalley finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Smalley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2022
|MC
|67-71
|-2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.414
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009, indicating near-neutral performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.045 in his past five starts shows slight improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Smalley has been solid with a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- Putting has been a challenge for Smalley, as evidenced by his -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
