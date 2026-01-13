John VanDerLaan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
John VanDerLaan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This marks VanDerLaan's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.500
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T43
|66-74-66-73
|-5
|10.714
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|71-64-69-64
|-12
|29.700
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T15
|67-65-64-69
|-19
|47.000
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|44.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T12
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|55.714
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.178
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, indicating some challenges with his driving.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.058 over his last five starts shows modest gains with his iron play.
- VanDerLaan's putting has been a strength recently, with a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments helping contribute to his overall positive performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
