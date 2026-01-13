PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Schenk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T664-69-69-65-13
    2023T6770-68-71-68-3
    2022MC70-70E
    2021MC71-72+3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.101

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk posted a 0.331 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

