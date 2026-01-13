Adam Schenk betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Adam Schenk finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Schenk's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|2023
|T67
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.101
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk posted a 0.331 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.